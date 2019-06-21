Assembly approves bill to end 5 county Miller Park sales tax

The Miller Park Stadium tax is a step closer to ending. You could say the roof is nearly closed, on the five-county, one-half percent sales tax that funded construction and operation of the Brewers stadium. It’s been in place since 1996 in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha, and Racine counties and has been generally unpopular the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.