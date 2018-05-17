Assemble-it-yourself furniture and Swedish meatballs: Wisconsin, Ikea is here
More than 900 people lined up Wednesday for the grand opening of Ikea's new Oak Creek store
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Lowest US birth rate in 3 decades could pose risk to economy5 hours ago
- Assemble-it-yourself furniture and Swedish meatballs: Wisconsin, Ikea is here6 hours ago
- Barn fire in Lincoln Co.6 hours ago
- SPECIAL REPORT: The Debate over DNA Privacy6 hours ago
- Madison police name suspect in Wednesday night shooting8 hours ago
- Prosecutors refused to charge sexual assault, even after rape kit DNA matched suspect8 hours ago
- Miami-Dade approves megamall that would be largest in US10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Marine killed in WWII to be buried11 hours ago
- Dayton rejects GOP-backed tax bill as session wanes11 hours ago
- James Vruwink, father of Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Zach Vruwink, wins $1M in scratch game12 hours ago
- WIAA D4 Baseball Playoff Bracket Royall Sectional13 hours ago
- WIAA Baseball D2 Bracket Viroqua Sectional13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.