Asking for masking: Milwaukee business group launches PSA

A coalition of Milwaukee business owners who want the city to require face masks is taking their case to the internet. A new public service announcement asks Milwaukee to be “safer and smarter than Florida.” Several dozen businesses last week signed a letter to the mayor and the city council president, asking them to impose […]

