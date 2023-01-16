Ask the Weather Guys: How wild a January are we having?
We have all just lived through the mildest three-week stretch at the beginning of Northern Hemisphere winter that has ever been recorded!
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin Republicans are voting to place a welfare work requirement on the April ballot....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM
The advisory referendum would have no effect but could energize conservative voters to come to the polls for a Wisconsin Supreme Court race on the same ballot.
-
Ojibwe culture focus of free online storytelling series in January, organized by...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2023 at 11:03 AM
The series continues at 7 p.m. every Tuesday and features Ojibwe speakers talking on different topics.
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Feb. 21 Wisconsin primary
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 16, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Feb. 21 primary election.
-
Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine – on Friday the...
by USA TODAY on January 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM
Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot – and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th. The winner's name is not yet known.
-
WWE star Braun Strowman teams up with Green Bay Packers to honor fan Jackson Sparks, who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 14, 2023 at 1:54 AM
WWE superstar Braun Strowman teamed up with the Packers to create a pair of custom boots he wore Friday on "SmackDown" at the Resch Center near Green Bay.
-
Senate leader puts forward a 3.25% flat tax proposal, a dramatic overhaul of Wisconsin's...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 13, 2023 at 11:02 PM
The legislation is all but certain to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he opposes substantial tax cuts for the state's wealthiest residents.
-
Former Juneau County Deputy Accused of Providing “False” Pills in Exchange for...
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 7:40 PM
-
Jim Hetzel to perform at Terrace Heights
by WRJC WebMaster on January 13, 2023 at 7:39 PM
-
LeMahieu unveils flat tax proposal
by Bob Hague on January 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM
The Wisconsin State Senate’s Republican leader has released his flat tax plan. Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg), who says his goal is to “give everybody a tax cut” using a portion of the state’s projected $6.6 […]
