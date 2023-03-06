Ask the Weather Guys: How did this year’s winter rank?
The just-ended meteorological winter of 2022-23 — December, January and February — was notable in a number of ways.
Wisconsin's Native vote could factor in state Supreme Court race. Here's how voting...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM
About 71,000 Native voters are in the state, Indigenous estimates show, and their turnout could play a role in deciding the state Supreme Court race.
Sturgeon Bay turns Irish for a day with its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM
The parade has been held every year but one since 1993, joined by Irish specials at local restaurants and, new this year, an indoor market.
From Cuba to Green Bay: Artist's work depicts 'complex and subtle realities' of life in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 4, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Most of Eduin Fraga's sales are at art fairs, exhibits and online.
Furniture manufacturer KI donates Ukrainian-themed chairs to Door County Candle Company
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 11:31 PM
KI donated 12 new chairs, manufactured with blue and yellow colors matching the Ukrainian flag, for workers at the candle shop to use.
$100,000 All or Nothing lottery ticket sold in Pulaski
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM
The Pulaski winner has 180 days to claim the prize. Winners can be claimed at the Lottery offices in Madison or Milwaukee.
Miles Cruz of Allouez sentenced to prison for 2021 East River Trail attack on woman,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 10:36 PM
Miles Cruz was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, strangulation and suffocation, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety
Judge Walsh rejects request to remove himself from Schabusiness case after she attacked...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 3, 2023 at 9:59 PM
Next court date for Taylor Schabusiness will be March 20. She is charged with homicide and mutilating a corpse in death and beheading of her friend.
'Shambolic, dishonest, and destructive': Ethics complaint rips Michael Gableman election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM
Michael Gableman, hired by Assembly Republicans to review the 2020 election, is facing a third ethics complaint over the conduct of his work.
Taxpayers' bill for the shuttered Michael Gableman election review keeps growing. Here is...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 3, 2023 at 9:23 PM
The latest legal tab brings taxpayers' costs related to the Michael Gableman review of the 2020 election to nearly $2.5 million.
