Ask PolitiFact: What would speed up election results?

Close races and millions of mail ballots means that it takes several days or longer to tabulate unofficial results. But state laws that set earlier deadlines to mail out and return ballots can speed up the process. It also helps if voters submit mail ballots earlier.

Source: Politifacts.com







