Ask PolitiFact: What are the immigration rules for Canadians who enter the US without a visa?

The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi came to the United States in 2008 and overstayed the six-month limit granted to Canadian visitors. Canadian citizens do not need a visa to enter the U.S., but cannot stay in the country unlimitedly.

Source: Politifacts.com







