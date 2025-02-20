Ask PolitiFact: Did JD Vance benefit from DEI initiatives at Yale Law?

Did Vice President JD Vance benefit from DEI initiatives? As a Yale Law student, Vance received military veteran financial aid. Yale Law describes veteran recruitment as part of its DEI efforts but it’s unclear to what extent that was the case when Vance was admitted.

Source: Politifacts.com







