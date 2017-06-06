Ashwaubenon teen arrested twice for drunk driving

An 18-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving twice in less than 3 hours early Sunday. Ashwaubenon Public Safety responded around 4:30 a.m. to a crash, where a vehicle had struck a light pole. “When the officers arrived they encountered our 18-year-old suspect who admitted to drinking at a grad party,” said Ashwaubenon Public Safety […]

Source: WRN.com

