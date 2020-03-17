Ashwaubenon shooting: Man hospitalized, one jailed after apparent domestic dispute Monday
Authorities say they’ll recommend a first-degree reckless endangerment charge against Sedric King. Victim was found in home on Santa Barbara Drive.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Wisconsin hospitals encourage people to schedule video visits instead of coming in with co...58 mins ago
- Fewer doors, more phone calls. Wisconsin candidates change plans amid coronavirus outbreak8 hours ago
- Wisconsin governor bans gatherings of 50 people or more, requiring bars and restaurants to...10 hours ago
- ‘Social distancing is on all of us’ – Evers orders ban on gatherings of more than 50...13 hours ago
- Wisconsin School Districts will now begin Closures Tuesday (3/17)15 hours ago
- HATCH PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE16 hours ago
- Watch out for coronavirus scams17 hours ago
- ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship passengers safely home17 hours ago
- Voters Encouraged to Vote Absentee for April 7 Election17 hours ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?2 months ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment5 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.