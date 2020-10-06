Ashwaubenon police seek driver who hit, killed man walking in traffic on highway 172
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a man was killed Monday night on State 172 in Ashwaubenon.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Coach Hansen Golden Eagles Pass Test over Reedsburg in Volleyball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2020 at 3:06 PM
-
GOP lawmakers stand still as virus rages in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM
The partisan battle over the statewide mask mandate leaves the state with few game-changing moves it can make in the face of rising case counts.
-
Cekan, Norma Diane Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2020 at 2:11 PM
-
Smith, Harold Leroy, Age 83 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2020 at 2:09 PM
-
Coronavirus forces cancellation of Green Bay Holiday Parade, Great Pumpkin Train
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM
It would have been the 37th year for the downtown Green Bay tradition of the parade.
-
Judge promises quick decision on WILL mask mandate challenge
by Raymond Neupert on October 6, 2020 at 1:39 PM
A judge in St. Croix County heard arguments on Monday in a challenge against Governor Evers statewide mask order. Attorneys for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty say that their client’s personal liberties are being obstructed, and […]
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb
by Bob Hague on October 6, 2020 at 1:35 PM
The state once again reported fewer than 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were four deaths, and 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Hospitals […]
-
Ashwaubenon police seek driver who hit, killed man walking in traffic on highway 172
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2020 at 1:29 PM
Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a man was killed Monday night on State 172 in Ashwaubenon.
-
A Brown County referendum asks voters to weigh in on a health officer's powers. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Here's what you need to know about the question and how it ended up on your ballot.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.