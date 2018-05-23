Ashwaubenon OKs fines for public drunkenness, hopes they'll be a deterrent
The ordinance is designed to deter people who would cause problems for business owners, residents and, ultimately, public-safety officers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
