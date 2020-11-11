Ashwaubenon is losing Family Video as part of a nationwide shutdown | Streetwise
The Ashwaubenon Family Video is closing permanently but the Green Bay, De Pere and Howard locations are remaining open.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Winter Driving Reminders from Local Sheriff’s Departments
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 6:21 PM
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 3:59 PM
New Lisbon School District Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:30 PM
Mauston City Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:18 PM
Feldman, Yvonne V. Age 94 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:07 PM
Anderson, Charles Clayton Age 87 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on November 11, 2020 at 3:06 PM
'This crisis is urgent': Tony Evers urges Wisconsin to stay home on day of record cases,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 11, 2020 at 1:46 PM
The Democratic governor is recommending Wisconsinites stay home but is not requiring them to do so.
Appleton singer John Holiday soars to a battle round win on 'The Voice' with a Stevie...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 11, 2020 at 12:50 PM
"We haven't seen someone with his immense gift on this show, and I had to pick him," John Legend said of the Lawrence University voice professor.
Wisconsin veteran's neighbors gave him a homecoming he never got after the Korean War
by Wausau Daily Herald on November 11, 2020 at 12:14 PM
Elroy Roeder never got a homecoming when he returned from the Korean War decades ago. But now a Highground memorial ensures he won't be forgotten.
