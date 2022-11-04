Ashley Hinson – Did Nancy Pelosi donate $30,000 to Liz Mathis’ campaign?
Nancy Pelosi gave “$30,000 … to boost @LizMathis1’s campaign”
Source: Politifacts.com
Green Bay panel OKs pay raise for seasonal parks workers; many parks still won't have...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 11:26 PM
Green Bay mayor proposed hiking seasonal parks workers salaries, and aldermen made the hike larger. But 16 of 32 city parks still won't have programs.
Doctors seek to join legal battle over state's 1849 abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 9:39 PM
The physicians seeking to intervene include a maternal fetal medicine physician, an emergency physician and an OB-GYN.
Powerball jackpot is highest ever at $1.6 billion. Here's how to play and what to do if...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM
The jackpot, about $1.6 billion, is the highest lotto prize ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
Despite heated races, it looks like neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump will campaign in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 8:46 PM
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump continue to campaign in other parts of the country.
Tony Evers, Tim Michels draw stark contrast over how to handle future Wisconsin elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 8:19 PM
Michels has promised to sign every election bill Evers vetoed, while Evers has pledged to continue to veto new measures that add voting restrictions.
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata charged with felony and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 8:12 PM
Milwaukee Election Commission official charged with felony and several misdemeanors for sending fraudulent military ballots to Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
Storm moves in across Wisconsin with potential for strong winds, heavy rain, even a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 4:41 PM
The strong storm system expects one to three inches of rain Friday across much of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Our Public Investigator team wants to solve your problems
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 4:23 PM
We will be looking at systemic issues and reveal how government, businesses or civic institutions are doing their jobs – or not doing them.
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata could face charges accusing her of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM
A Milwaukee election official fraudulently requested absentee ballots reserved for members of the military, an internal city review shows.
