Ascension Spirit helicopter crash: 'We have lost three great members'
No patients were on board when the helicopter crashed, killing the pilot and two crewmen.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Des Moines police investigating late Friday shooting death6 hours ago
- Minnesota Army National Guard joins Blessed Ramadan campaign7 hours ago
- Multi-state pipeline nears endpoint in Minnesota7 hours ago
- 4 teens headed to Ohio school prom hurt in car crash7 hours ago
- Milwaukee-area police cleared in mentally ill man’s death7 hours ago
- Police logs: Vehicle hits lamp pole8 hours ago
- Wood County inmates learn about starting their own businesses in entrepreneurial boot camp9 hours ago
- Errors cost Brewers at Wrigley10 hours ago
- Crivitz cruises past Southern Door in Friday nonconference baseball11 hours ago
- Friday prep softball results11 hours ago
- Roger Ellis Kim Corbin to perform at Terrace Heights11 hours ago
- Free, discounted health screenings at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center11 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.