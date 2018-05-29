Ascension reopens Northwoods medflight service

A Northwoods medflight service is back in operation after a deadly crash last month. Ascension has announced that their medical ambulance service is back up and running with the delivery of a replacement Airbus helicopter. Last month, another helicopter based out of Woodruff crashed in rural Oneida County, killing three people. There’s still no official […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.