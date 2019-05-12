As Wisconsin’s new hemp industry blooms, will marijuana be far behind?
Some growers, boosted by the recent legalization of hemp, say the rapidly expanding industry could pave the way for medical or recreational marijuana.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Sparta Sweeps Triangular Mauston goes 1-1 Royall goes 0-27 hours ago
- Tim Cooke Takes New Administrator Role with Wisconsin DNR7 hours ago
- New Lisbon HS Choir to Hold Annual Variety Show May 17th7 hours ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz9 hours ago
- As Wisconsin’s new hemp industry blooms, will marijuana be far behind?11 hours ago
- Peregrine falcons chicks hatch at Weston Power Plant23 hours ago
- See Alice in Dairyland Webcast Here Saturday at 7:30 PM2 days ago
- Chicago Fed: WI Farmland Values Unchanged From Last Year2 days ago
- DFW, Midwest Dairy Planning Another ‘Dairy Experience Forum’2 days ago
- Efforts underway to stem measles outbreak in Wisconsin2 days ago
- Budget panel begins process of cutting Evers budget proposal2 days ago
- Dale Kooyenga – Wisconsin senator makes point, but goes overboard with birth cost re...2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.