As Wisconsin passes 1 million all-time cases, more COVID-19 patients than ever are in the ICU
Nearly 1 in 4 people are testing positive for COVID-19 as the positivity rate increased to 24.5%, according to the Department of Health Services.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
Packers playoff ticket prices won't be firm until opponent, date known; Detroit game...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM
Green Bay Packers looking forward to playoff games with fans in the stands.
Green Bay Packers stock raises $61 million, second printing of Packers history ordered
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM
Packers history books get second printing, stock sale tops 182,000 shares.
An initial Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling benefited Republicans. Its next one will...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2022 at 7:02 PM
The 4-3 majority said it would make as few changes to Wisconsin's election maps as possible, but it didn't provide specifics.
Missing Hillsboro Juvenile Located in Good Health
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM
3rd person dies after Shawano County garage explosion; authorities identify victims in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on January 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM
Two victims killed in Shawano County explosion were identified as Timothy Cook, 52, of Oshkosh and Kendrick Larson, 49, of Neenah.
Belisle, Jill N. Age 59 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Bigelow, Brian Kevin Age 62 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on January 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Overnight expected to be coldest night of the winter season so far, and it will get even...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 3, 2022 at 4:13 AM
Wisconsin will experience the coldest night of the winter season so far overnight Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
