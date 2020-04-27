As Wisconsin coronavirus cases pass 6,000; Evers loosens some restrictions on nonessential businesses
Evers said nonessential businesses can now offer curbside services provided they maintain no physical contact with customers.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Heart of the Farm-Women in Ag to Hold Online Coffee Chat
on April 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension's Heart of the Farm-Women in Agriculture program will host a statewide ZOOM conference to introduce a new online 'Coffee Chats' series next month.
UWRF CAFES Holds Annual Scholarship Program Online
on April 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls presented its annual scholarship awards online this year after school was cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Ag in the Classroom Program Calls Off Summer Events
on April 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions associated with it has prompted the Wisconsin Farm Bureau's Ag in the Classroom program to cancel most summer training events.
Snodgrass Named President & CEO of Armor Animal Health
on April 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM
The company formerly known as ANIMART has a new leader.
PDPW's Dairy Signal to Feature Gov. Evers on Tuesday
on April 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Interim Ag Secretary Randy Romanski will be the presenters on Tuesday's edition of The Dairy Signal, an online informational program coordinated by the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.
Green Bay homicide suspect Waylon Wayman, wanted in connection to in Clinton Street...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Waylon Wayman, 28, was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Rockford police. He was wanted in connection to an April 1 homicide.
Brown County coronavirus cases surge past 800 as OSHA investigates more facilities
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 27, 2020 at 8:34 PM
Brown County continues to see a dramatic surge in cases unmatched by any other county in Wisconsin.
