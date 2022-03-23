As the mid-term elections approach, Wisconsin voters aren't happy. That means both parties will be losing sleep.
History tells us to expect a very good Republican year. And that may well happen here. But poll numbers offer no guarantees.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
U.S. Supreme Court throws out Wisconsin's redistricting plan for legislative maps
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2022 at 8:30 PM
The U.S. Supreme Court threw out Wisconsin's legislative maps Wednesday, less than three weeks after a narrowly divided state Supreme Court put them in place.
-
Hispanic labor-rights movement in the 1960s
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM
Obreros Unidos was a leading force in improving working conditions and pay for Wisconsin migrant workers in the 1960s.
-
BREAKING: SCOTUS rejects Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on Governor Evers’s state...
by Raymond Neupert on March 23, 2022 at 8:07 PM
A ruling by the US Supreme Court means that Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will have to take another look at state legislative maps. In a 7 to 2 decision on Wednesday, the US Justices rules that State Justices didn’t properly address the […]
-
Suring superintendent makes first court appearance on false imprisonment charges
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 8:07 PM
Kelly Casper released on $5,000 signature bond.
-
As the mid-term elections approach, Wisconsin voters aren't happy. That means both...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM
History tells us to expect a very good Republican year. And that may well happen here. But poll numbers offer no guarantees.
-
Sen. Ron Johnson says it's 'creepy' to allow transgender women to use women's bathrooms
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM
In a virtual town hall meeting, Johnson also objected to transgender women competing in women's sports.
-
Packers notify Brown County residents selected for single-game tickets
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM
Fans who get single-game Brown County-only tickets cannot resell them on secondary market sites.
-
We've got a great deal on a Green Bay Press-Gazette subscription right now
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 4:08 PM
Be one of the first to learn about Green Bay breaking news with alerts, flip through a digital replica of the Press-Gazette and more.
-
Your guide to the 2022 spring election in the Green Bay area, including city council,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2022 at 3:49 PM
A look at each race in the Green Bay area, with information about the April 5 spring election.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.