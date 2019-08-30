As the fight over Wisconsin's lame-duck laws rages, the legal tab for taxpayers tops $1 million
Wisconsin officials from both parties have lawyered up this year at a cost to taxpayers of more than $1 million.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Labor Day sale: $1 for 3 months. You’ll win and you’ll support our journalism7 hours ago
- How well do you know this week's news? Take our quiz7 hours ago
- Wood County deputies focus on bus safety with more proactive approach7 hours ago
- Tiber, Ellen Alice Age 79 of Hustler8 hours ago
- Robin Vos – Vos misses mark with claim over timing of disability accommodation dispu...9 hours ago
- Vander Veldens Selling Whispering Pines Tree Business11 hours ago
- Petrowski Among Possible Contenders for Duffy’s Seat11 hours ago
- Midwest Champion Sheepdog Trials this Weekend11 hours ago
- Health officials warn: stop vaping THC products21 hours ago
- JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle1 day ago
- Attorneys for Cephus’ accusers say their clients have been threatened on social media1 day ago
- Richland County Home Explosion And Fire Kills Woman, Injures Husband1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.