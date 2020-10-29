As the crush of COVID cases continues, Wisconsin is on track to run short of ICU beds in two to six weeks
On Tuesday, when the state reported a record 5,200 people tested positive, only 187 of the state’s 1,469 intensive care unit beds were available.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Top GOP official says cyber attackers stole $2.3 million from Republican Party of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 4:35 PM
Chairman Andrew Hitt said the party discovered the attack Oct. 22 and by Friday realized $2.3 million was taken.
-
'Born out of bars': Clubs and bars vital to northeastern Wisconsin LGBTQ community for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 4:10 PM
For almost 50 years, Northeastern Wisconsin LGBTQ bars have played an important role in fostering a sense of community for the regions LGBTQ residents. The role continues today.
-
Cashton Man Arrested and Charged with Multiple Offenses Related To Sexual Assault of Child
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM
-
If you haven't already mailed back your absentee ballot, you'll want to drop it off or...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 4:00 PM
Missed the recommended cutoff to mail your ballot? Here are options to be sure your vote counts in Wisconsin's election.
-
Seattle’s Wilson off to great start
by Bill Scott on October 29, 2020 at 3:50 PM
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson leads the NFL with 22 touchdown passes and a 119.5 passer rating this season. In his nine-year career, the former Wisconsin Badger has 249 touchdown passes and a 102.2 passer rating, the second-highest […]
-
Your guide to the election in the Green Bay area
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 3:39 PM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with candidate Q&As and information about the election.
-
Here's what happens to your absentee ballot after you send it in and before it's counted...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 29, 2020 at 3:34 PM
No matter which office your ballot ends up at, however, one thing stays the same: Per Wisconsin law, nobody can count the ballots until Election Day.
-
Brooks, Robert E. Age 92 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM
-
Racine man arrested in Green Bay's oldest cold case, the 1986 homicide of Lisa Holstead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 29, 2020 at 3:20 PM
Lisa Holstead, 22, of Green Bay went missing in August 1986. Her body was found in a northwest-side marsh.
