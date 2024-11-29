As temperatures turn frigid, Minnesotans turn to saunas for warmth and community
As temperatures drop into the teens, Minnesotans have embraced sauna culture for warmth and community. Devotees say the state’s sauna mania is about more than sweat and snow. They say it is the product of Old World traditions intersecting with…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on December 2, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Run DNC: Wikler seeks party leadership (MADISON) Democratic Party of Wisconsin chairman Ben Wikler launches a bid to lead the Democratic National Committee. In a statement issued on Sunday, Wikler said the Democratic Party needs to be stronger to […]
Baldwin Delivers $400,000 to Build New Law Enforcement Facility in New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:27 PM
Mauston NARCAN Training
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:26 PM
Public meeting for WIS 80 in Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:25 PM
Kendall Man Arrested on Drug Charges
by WRJC WebMaster on November 29, 2024 at 4:24 PM
Titletown Report for 11/29/2024
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 12:01 PM
The Packers jumped out to a big early lead and cruised to a 30-17 win over the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love passed for a pair of touchdowns in the win.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on November 29, 2024 at 11:58 AM
The Packers won their 3rd straight, capping Thanksgiving Day with a 30-17 win over Miami – The Badgers wrap up the regular season against the rival Minnesota Gophers in the annual Axe game.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on November 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Wisconsin election results finalized (MADISON) Results of the 2024 General Election are now official after Wisconsin Elections Commission Chair Ann Jacobs publicly canvassed them Friday morning. Signing of the canvass statements is […]
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/26
by WRJC WebMaster on November 27, 2024 at 4:31 PM
