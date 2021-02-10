As temperatures fall, homeless shelters are more needed than ever. Meeting those needs can be a challenge during a pandemic.

As the cold snap continues, shelters across the state are taking people in 24 hours a day and arranging additional sites to keep people safe from the cold and COVID-19.

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com







