As respiratory viruses surge, central Wisconsin hospitals see hours-long wait times, capacity issues
Leaders of Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic health systems says a continued prevalence of COVID-19 combined with a severe flu season and rising cases of RSV are creating a “very tricky” situation.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Wisconsin's Republican D.C. delegation urges Tony Evers to order TikTok deleted from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM
The letter follows warnings from U.S. intelligence officials that TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app, poses a potential national security risk.
-
With Republicans in the Senate minority, Ron Johnson says he'll coordinate with House on...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Johnson has met with leading House Republicans Jim Jordan and James Comer on pushing congressional investigations.
-
Dickens' 'A Christmas Carol' gets the radio show treatment at Third Avenue PlayWorks
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM
This fun adaptation of the classic holiday story will have five veterans of Door County theater giving voice to 40 roles, along with sound effects.
-
State of Mind: Can being religious improve your mental health?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Wisconsin scholars and therapists address a reader's question about what roles spirituality and religion can play in our mental health.
-
Starling, Fredrick (Fritz) August Age 78 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM
-
Price, Rose Marie Age 59 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 5, 2022 at 9:46 PM
-
Green Bay Metro's next fire chief will be Rockford's Matthew Knott
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 5, 2022 at 9:17 PM
Matthew Knott is division chief of administration and fire prevention of the Rockford, Ill., Fire Department.
-
Kewaunee County dairy farmer, 2 others charged with over-spreading manure, falsifying...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM
So much manure was spread that Lake Michigan tributaries had E. coli readings 100 times higher than the levels that would close a public beach.
-
One person killed in Interstate 41 crash near Wrightstown
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM
One person was killed Monday morning in a crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
