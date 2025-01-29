As President Donald Trump readies new tariffs, we examine the impact of his first-term tariffs
As President Donald Trump readies new tariffs, we looked back at the effect of his first-term tariffs. Numerous studies say they hampered the economy and added to consumers’ costs.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on January 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Plans for county-funded memorial for Sade Robinson postponed due to public backlash (MILWAUKEE) A public backlash puts plans for a proposed Milwaukee County memorial for Sade Robinson on hold. Robinson was the 19-year-old Milwaukee woman killed and […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on January 29, 2025 at 11:52 AM
The Bucks fall to the Trailblazers in Portland – Marquette bounced back to beat Butler – The Badgers return to Big Ten action at Maryland tonight – Mike McCarthy now focusing on the 2026 NFL head coaching cycle
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers pens letter to Trump on loan and grant freezes (MADISON) In a letter to Trump Evers says with very few details and specifics available, virtually no time for ample review and consideration, and no direct communication to date, states are left […]
Middle School Girls Basketball 7th Grade Tomah at Mauston
by WRJC News on January 28, 2025 at 11:23 PM
Middle School Girls Basketball 8th Grade Tomah at Mauston
by WRJC News on January 28, 2025 at 11:20 PM
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 28, 2025 at 9:40 AM
Baldwin ready to work with Republicans (WASHINGTON DC) U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’s ready to work with Republicans. The Wisconsin Democrat who won a third term in November says she looks forward to meeting with Republican colleagues. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on January 27, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Judge extends stay of ACT 10 ruling (MADISON) A ruling on Act 10 remains paused. Former Republican Governor Scott Walker’s signature 2011 law drastically reduced the collective bargaining ability of state public sector unions. Dane County […]
WBA Award Entry 2024 State Legion Baseball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 6:06 PM
Man Wanted in New Lisbon Triple Homicide
by WRJC WebMaster on December 31, 2024 at 5:32 PM
