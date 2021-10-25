As one election review wraps up, Wisconsin Senate Republicans launch another
Republicans in the state Senate launched a new review of the 2020 election, days after one of their members said the election was safe and secure.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Green Bay school district approves $292.9 million 2021-22 budget
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM
The board of education approved the budget Monday night by a 5-0 vote.
-
Wisconsin Senate Republicans want further review of just-completed election audit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they were launching a review of a recently completed audit of the 2020 election.
-
Wisconsin legislation would triple number of literacy tests for young students in effort...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2021 at 9:35 PM
The bill would overhaul how schools respond to "at-risk" readers by requiring educators to create a personalized plan for every student who needs one.
-
Ball, Shirley M. Age 73 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2021 at 8:16 PM
-
Multiple games between top-tier quarterbacks drive Green Bay Packers ticket prices higher
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM
Only tickets for the Chiefs game came down last week, but that game still commands a higher price than the rest.
-
Wisconsin's rural veterinarians are being hit hard by lack of staff, virus concerns. And...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM
The demand for veterinary services keeps growing, Dr. Chris Bleifuss said, especially since COVID-19 hit, fueling the so-called "pandemic puppy boom."
-
The attorney tasked with reviewing the 2020 election has hired a lawyer at taxpayer...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 25, 2021 at 4:30 PM
The lawyer looking into the 2020 election at taxpayer expense now has his own taxpayer-funded attorney as he tries to forge ahead with his work.
-
Wagner, Harvey J. Age 83 of Adams-Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2021 at 2:17 PM
-
Boehm, Gerald Lloyd Age 94 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.