As numbers continue to surge, all 72 Wisconsin counties now have at least one COVID-19 death

Another negative COVID-19 milestone for Wisconsin was reached on Wednesday, as officials with public health agencies and hospital groups warn the situation is approaching a critical stage. The state Department of Health Services announced that the first COVID-19 related death in Pepin County means all 72 Wisconsin counties have now recorded at least one death […]

Source: WRN.com







