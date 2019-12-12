As many as 17% of voters are targeted to be removed from the rolls in some Wisconsin cities
Ten percent or more of registered voters in dozens of communities could be removed from the voter rolls if a lawsuit against the state succeeds.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
