As Green Bay uses start of spring break to plan, suburban districts scramble to prepare for closures
Families and school officials have been rushing to accommodate children who will unexpectedly be home in the coming weeks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- DPI working on allowing schools to waive state-mandated hour requirements, skip mandated a...4 hours ago
- Delaying Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary amid coronavirus pandemic would be...4 hours ago
- Wisconsin governor bans gatherings of 50 people or more, requiring bars and restaurants to...4 hours ago
- ‘Social distancing is on all of us’ – Evers orders ban on gatherings of more than 50...6 hours ago
- Wisconsin School Districts will now begin Closures Tuesday (3/17)7 hours ago
- HATCH PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES CLOSURE8 hours ago
- Watch out for coronavirus scams9 hours ago
- ‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship passengers safely home9 hours ago
- Voters Encouraged to Vote Absentee for April 7 Election9 hours ago
- UW-Madison Vet Care Closes After Worker Tests Positive for COVID-1916 hours ago
- Ag in the Classroom Partnership Offers ‘MORE for Ag’ Grants to Teachers16 hours ago
- Alice in Dairyland Finalists Announced in Walworth County2 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.