As flu activity revs up more before holidays, officials urge vaccination
Only 31% of residents have had a flu shot, down from 35% at the same time last year and 39% the year before.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Talon Tuesdays 12-13
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM
St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation funds more than $100,000 in equipment needs in 2022
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Ice and snow forecasts updated for northern and central Wisconsin, Green Bay and Fox...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 13, 2022 at 4:39 PM
The National Weather Service now has more details on what northern and central Wisconsin can expect when the snow starts flying.
3 temporarily homeless, 1 suffers minor injuries late Monday in fire on Green Bay's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM
Three occupants of the Green Bay building are being assisted by American Red Cross volunteers; fire marshals are looking into the cause of the blaze.
Local Prep Scores from Monday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:05 PM
Lady Wolves Overwhelm Coulee Christian 60-23
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:04 PM
Wonewoc-Center Boys Fall to Coulee Christian in Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2022 at 4:03 PM
PolitiFact: Lie of the Year 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 13, 2022 at 12:55 PM
PolitiFact National announced its Lie of the Year, and yes, it involves Putin and his 'special operation' in Ukraine.
Appleton art exhibit explores Indigenous identity, blood quantum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 13, 2022 at 11:04 AM
The Trout Museum of Art exhibit, "Reclaiming Identity," runs through Jan. 8 and features dozens of works from 25 Indigenous artists.
