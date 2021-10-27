'As dumb as a bag of hammers': Kevin Nicholson goes after fellow Republican Rebecca Kleefisch on 'ballot harvesting' strategy
Rebecca Kleefisch’s plan to use “ballot harvesting” in her bid for governor is getting mixed reviews from Republicans.
Packers switching Milwaukee radio stations for first time in nearly a century, from WTMJ...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 10:46 PM
Packers changing radio stations in southeastern Wisconsin, but programming will remain the same.
Macco backtracks, says he isn't working with Hovde on whether to get in the race for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM
Rep. John Macco walked back his claim that he was working with another Republican to decide whether one of them should get in the governor's race.
Wisconsin legislature's attorneys say Madison acted reasonably during election audit...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 10:06 PM
The Legislature's attorneys reached the conclusion a day after Senate Republicans announced they would investigate Madison's decision on ballots.
Green Bay area launches new effort to address homelessness in the region
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 10:03 PM
Community leaders on Wednesday laid out a blueprint they feel will help end homelessness in the Green Bay area.
UW System to follow federal vaccine mandate for employees
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 9:57 PM
More than 20% of employees at some UW campuses have not yet been vaccinated.
Green Bay area unveils plan to prevent homelessness
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM
Rashad Cobb, of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, talks about the need for community involvement in order to reduce instances of homelessness in the region.
NFL approves another Green Bay Packers stock sale pending regulatory approval
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 27, 2021 at 9:39 PM
Packers can only use stock sale revenue for projects that provide benefits for fans, not for football operations.
Fewer than 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin for the first time in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 27, 2021 at 9:18 PM
This is the first time fewer than 900 patients were reported since Aug. 29.
