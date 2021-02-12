As COVID-19 vaccine supply remains low, Wisconsin on pace to vaccinate fewer people this week compared with last week
State health officials believe the bump is likely due to a bump in doses given in the two weeks prior, when vaccinators used up extra supply they had.
Over 40% of Brown County residents 65 and older have received a dose of a COVID-19...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 12, 2021 at 12:38 AM
Nearly 12% of residents in Brown County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccines.
10% of white Wisconsin residents have been vaccinated so far, but only 3% of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 12, 2021 at 12:11 AM
Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is now posting county-by-county and racial information on who's getting the vaccine.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 11:44 PM
Spending in Wisconsin's fall legislative races skyrocketed to nearly double the levels of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 10:46 PM
Candidates and special interest groups spent $54 million on seats in the state Legislature.
Trial for James Prokopovitz to begin Monday in 2013 disappearance of his wife, Victoria
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 11, 2021 at 10:42 PM
James Prokopovitz's trial was originally scheduled in October, but was delayed because in-person hearings were not allowed at the time due COVID-19.
Fact check: Did committee back vaccinating prisoners before grandma?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 10:24 PM
State Rep. Mark Born tweets "The committee that advises @GovEvers and his department tasked with leading during this pandemic is recommending allowing prisoners to receive the vaccine before 65 year old grandma?"
In their prosecution of Trump, Democrats invoke Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 10:08 PM
Gallagher went on social media and cable TV on the afternoon of Jan. 6 to urge Trump to call off his supporters who were rioting in the Capitol.
Republican lawmakers order an audit of Wisconsin's elections
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 11, 2021 at 9:51 PM
The review by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau will look at some issues that have faced scrutiny from courts and election observers.
DNR biologist charged in Calumet County with lying about sturgeon caviar scheme
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 11, 2021 at 9:42 PM
Prosecutors say a sturgeon expert obstructed an investigation into allegations that his employees have funneled the fish's eggs to caviar processors.
