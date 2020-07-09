As COVID-19 cases swell, health leaders debate effort to hasten testing by pooling samples
The rise in COVID cases has led some to suggest that the U.S. consider screening multiple samples at the same time, a method called “sample pooling.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
-
New guidance strikes fear, frustration into international students across Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM
"Why would you deny us the right to be here, especially when you gave that to us in the first place?" one UW student asked.
-
'These canoes carry our culture': Ojibwe artist recognized for lifetime achievement
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM
Wayne Valliere, a member of the Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe, was recently honored for a lifetime achievement award by the National Endowment for the Arts.
-
Majority of Packers fans say they won't go to games, but rest say they're ready for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 2:53 PM
More than half of fans answering survey will avoid Lambeau Field this year, but the rest trust it will be a safe place to watch games.
-
Columbus, Wisconsin, leaders vote to remove statue of its namesake
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM
A month after a 16-year-old launched a petition for its removal, a small Wisconsin town voted to move its large Christopher Columbus statue.
-
Challenges remain in Fox River, despite $1.3 billion removal of 3.5 million tons of toxic...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 12:54 PM
With the final scoop of the PCB cleanup project just weeks away, you still don't want to make a steady diet of the fish caught in the Fox River.
-
Sheboygan protest Friday takes aim at Sheriff's Department agreement with ICE
by Sheboygan Press on July 9, 2020 at 12:07 PM
A protest is planned for Friday afternoon on an agreement Sheriff Cory Roeseler made with ICE earlier this year to serve detainers.
-
Packers fans: Would you go to a game at Lambeau in 2020?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Green Bay Packers fans give their opinions on whether they'd attend a game at Lambeau Field in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Brown County Fair organizer vows 'most-sanitized event you've ever encountered'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM
COVID-19 concerns prompt De Pere health officer, council members to oppose waiver allowing more than 50 people in parking area at site's southern end.
