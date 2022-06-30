As Congress passes new gun controls, what to know about Wisconsin's laws on concealed carry, age limits and more
Recent mass shootings have once again gotten America talking about gun control, but in Wisconsin, lawmakers are going in the opposite direction.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Recent mass shootings have once again gotten America talking about gun control, but in Wisconsin, lawmakers are going in the opposite direction.
Scott Walker-appointed Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn can remain past his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 1:46 PM
The ruling all but ensures that Republicans in the state Senate will continue to avoid confirming slates of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees.
Don't miss the boat! Ocean Navigator makes its final visit of the year to Port of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM
The 286-foot ship is docked for its second 24-hour visit of the season. Passengers will have a chance to visit Lambeau Field and other sites.
David Litton to retire as Green Bay fire chief, ending a nearly 40-year career
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Litton came to Green Bay from Bollingbrook, Illinois, in 2013. Since then, Green Bay has merged fire services with Allouez and Bellevue.
Tickets still available for Bayern-Man City soccer friendly on July 23 at Lambeau Field
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Bayern-Man City will be the first professional soccer match held at Lambeau Field. Cheap tickets are available and 70,000 tickets have been sold.
Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Green Bay in support of abortion rights
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 12:09 AM
The demonstration began with a rally at Baird Park before participants took to the streets, holding signs and chanting, on their way to City Hall.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backs Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin U.S. Senate race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2022 at 10:24 PM
In a Wednesday Instagram post, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Democrats to turn out the vote for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes later this year.
De Pere apartment complex fire causes about $200,000 in damages
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2022 at 8:57 PM
Multiple fire and police vehicles are in the area of 900 block of North Broadway in De Pere.
