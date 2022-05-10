Arson attack on Madison pro-life group condemned by Evers

Governor Tony Evers has a message regarding the weekend arson at to the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action, apparently by someone angry about the Supreme Court moving to overturn Roe versus Wade “They should be arrested and put in trial. This is unacceptable.” Evers commented on Monday, at the same time local and federal […] Source: WRN.com







