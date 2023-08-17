Arrowsmith, Thomas D. Age 79 of Tomah

Thomas D. Arrowsmith, 79 of Tomah passed away on Monday August 14, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 11:00 AM at Tomah Baptist Church, 1701 Hollister Ave., Tomah. Pastor Donald Root will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery with military honors. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.