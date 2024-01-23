Arrests Made, Deceased Male Identified in Juneau County Suspected Homicide
On Thursday, January 18th, at approximately 8:41am, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center received a report of a deceased individual on Cty Hwy M at the Oakridge Trail parking area.
The deceased individual has been identified as Floyd A. Burdick, age 57 of Grand Marsh. The investigation into this matter is being treated as a homicide.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects, both of whom are in custody at this time.
The case remains under investigation. More information will be released when the criminal complaints are completed.
Source: WRJC.com
-
by WRJC WebMaster on January 23, 2024 at 5:57 PM
-
