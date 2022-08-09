Arrest made in death from 'foul play' after gunshots reported at Jefferson County residence, authorities say
The death was “a result of foul play,” Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said in a statement.
Fact check: Mandela Barnes says "We have more oil and gas permits than ever before right...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM
Mandela Barnes says "We have more oil and gas permits than ever before right now."
Wisconsin Congressional Republicans are criticizing the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 9, 2022 at 2:34 PM
Some of Wisconsin's Congressional Republicans denounced the FBI's raid on Monday of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
24-year-old iron foundry worker dies after workplace accident last Friday in De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2022 at 2:24 PM
The C. A. Lawton Co. didn't give any additional details and said that the exact cause is still being determined by OSHA.
Teacher salaries in one Brown County school district are some of the highest in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The Press-Gazette found that average teacher pay in Ashwaubenon schools is eighth highest among the state's K-12 school districts.
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Aug. 9 Wisconsin primary election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 9, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A look at each contested race in the Green Bay area, with information about the Aug. 9 partisan primary.
Abdi Fatah Ahmed sentencing postponed in horrific crash that killed 3 people on Lombardi...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM
The crash killed a couple and a woman's mother. Police said a car was moving at 104 mph a second before the impact.
Winnebago County confirms its first case of monkeypox as Wisconsin's number grows to 26...
by Oshkosh Northwestern on August 8, 2022 at 9:20 PM
Elsewhere in the region, three cases were confirmed in Outagamie County and one in Brown County.
Robin Vos gave Michael Gableman $11,000 a month to review the 2020 election. Now Gableman...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 8, 2022 at 7:32 PM
Gableman, who gave an invocation at former President Donald Trump's Waukesha rally Friday, is endorsing Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' primary opponent
Prep your deer hunting spot this summer ahead of fall hunt, says DNR
by Raymond Neupert on August 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM
We’re several months out from the gun deer season, but now’s a good time to get out into your favorite hunting spot to prepare it for the falls. Department of Natural Resources deer specialist Jeff Pritzl says that while preparing […]
