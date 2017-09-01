Arndt, Marie Catherine (Vaningan), age 84, of Hustler

Marie Catherine (Vaningan) Arndt passed away on August 31, 2017 at her home. Marie was born August 30, 1933 to Albert and Ella (Shebeck) Vaningan in Hillsboro, WI.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11:00a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler, Wisconsin. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, September 5, from 5:00p.m until 8:00p.m at Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Dawn Lindberg presiding. Burial will take place in the Hustler Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

