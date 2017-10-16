Army Sgt. Bergdahl pleads guilty to deserting his post
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty Monday to charges that he endangered comrades by walking away from a remote post in Afghanistan in 2009.
Source: WAOW.com
