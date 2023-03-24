Army Corps further delays decision on Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel
Enbridge Energy wants the tunnel for a section of its Line 5 oil pipeline that crosses the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
Latinos in Wisconsin have been hit harder by COVID-19 than any racial demographic....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM
There are more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the Latino community than any other racial group in the state. Officials hope more get the vaccine.
Addiction treatment centers in Wisconsin are in trouble. One solution: More staff.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM
Gov. Tony Evers toured an addiction treatment center in Oshkosh to learn how one facility is coping amid staffing shortages, skyrocketing need:
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger say they received threatening...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM
Campaign staffer says "Many of us have received letters or calls (that) say the same or worse."
U.S. is recommending low limits for 'forever chemicals.' Many Wisconsin communities have...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM
Some Wisconsin communities will need a filtration system to ensure their drinking water has PFAS levels below the EPA's new guidance
Republicans reject Gov. Tony Evers' $3.8 billion plan for building projects, but it's not...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Democrats called the deadlocked votes "a power grab" while Republicans said the overall price tag was too high.
In De Pere District 1, Amy Kundinger faces challenge from candidate Phil Collins; winner...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM
District 1 is in the northeast portion of De Pere, one of four De Pere City Council races this year in which the incumbent faces a challenge.
Shipyard Tour is the only chance to go behind the scenes at this Sturgeon Bay shipyard
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will welcome visitors on guided tours May 6 during the 30th annual event that raises funds for local Rotary Club projects.
Oconto municipal judge candidates share why they're running, other views
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Steven Brazeau and Cheryl Young will square off in the April 4 election for the position that adjudicates the city's ordinance violation cases.
Northern Sky Theater names Grandberry director of new initiative for developing writers
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 23, 2023 at 11:45 PM
Lachrisa Grandberry has been with the original musical theater company for five years as a performer, writer and composer.
