Armstrong & Wilke Named to Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region Team

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has announced its 2020 All-Region Teams. Because of the circumstances of 2020 and the reduced number of teams competing in the fall, the Large and Small divisions within each Region were combined, so there were four Regions. Award information for spring teams and players will be announced following the completion of that season. Mauston was the only area team represented on the All-Region Team. Running back Kraig Armstrong and Defensive lineman Sterling Wilke were named to the All-Region Team in Region 4.

The WFCA will announce a single All-State Team that includes both fall and spring athletes after the completion of the spring season.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.