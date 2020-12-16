Armstrong Becomes First Mauston 1st Team-All State Performer Since 2001

The Mauston Golden Eagles football team was represented on the All-State team for the first time since 2001. Receiving the honor was senior running back Kraig Armstrong. Armstrong was named 1st team All-State by the Associated Press. Armstrong is the first player since Randy Gyllin was named to the 1st team in 2001. Armstrong ran for 1,248 yards and 14 touchdowns in just eight games for the Golden Eagles helping them win their 2nd South Central Conference Championship in the last 3 years.

