Armed Robbers Identified search for Maybel Continues
ARMED ROBBERY UPDATE
Lake Delton Police Department has identified the two suspects involved in the Armed Robbery at Outlets of the Dells on Wednesday afternoon, along with other related criminal incidents in Lake Delton and Mauston.
A temporary felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Adam A. Lujano (39/M). Additionally, Javanni Murjan Esteves (41/F), is wanted for questioning in relation to these incidents.
Photos of both suspects are below, along with a better image of the truck they were using while in our area. The suspects have ties to the Chicago area as well as to Juneau County. Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating these individuals. If spotted, DO NOT APPROACH, as we believe they are potentially armed and should be considered extremely dangerous, and contact the local law enforcement immediately.
Lujano also currently has outstanding felony warrants through the Illinois Department of Corrections and both Columbia and Juneau Counties here in Wisconsin. Lake Delton Police Department received information suggesting the suspect vehicle in our case crossed into Illinois hours after the crimes were committed here.
Maybel, the tan Cavapoo missing following a vehicle break-in related to these suspects, is still unaccounted for.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Green Bay school board approves 4.7% pay increase for teachers, paraprofessionals
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 29, 2022 at 2:14 AM
The administration will present a proposal for a pay increase for other district staff at the board's April 11 meeting.
-
Chairman of veterans board steps down after being charged with posessing child pornography
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2022 at 10:28 PM
Curtis Schmitt Jr. announced he was stepping down months after refusing to do so and hours after a candidate for governor sought to force his removal.
-
Green Bay passed over for 2024 NFL draft, but Packers, city say quest isn't over
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Packers will continue effort to bring and NFL draft event to Green Bay after being passed over for Detroit in 2024.
-
Sen. Baldwin urges Kohl's board to consider the impact of a sale on employees, communities
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 28, 2022 at 8:14 PM
Sen. Tammy Baldwin sent a letter to Kohl's board urging them to pick a bidder that has the best future in mind for all of the company's stakeholders.
-
'Prolonged period of precipitation' expected to hit Wisconsin with wintry mix, possible...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook ahead of the system that will hit Tuesday and will likely last until later in the week
-
3 Suffer Minor Injuries in Rollover Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2022 at 6:32 PM
-
Armed Robbers Identified search for Maybel Continues
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2022 at 6:31 PM
-
Man Wanted For Domestic Incident In Monroe County Arrested In Vermont
by WRJC WebMaster on March 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM
-
Businesses will miss income from losing a Packers preseason game, but not as much as if...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Packers, tourism bureau emphasis the economic long game in response to losing preseason game this year.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.