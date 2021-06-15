Armed Burglary/Vehicle Pursuit in Adams County

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, deputies responded to the 2400 block of 18th Ave, in the Town of Quincy for a reported burglary in progress.

Deputies arrived in the area and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, a white Ford Edge SUV, but the driver fled. A vehicle pursuit ensued through the area ultimately entering the camping area of Castle Rock County Park. The suspect vehicle became disabled in the park where 4 suspects from the car were detained. One other suspect later determined to be the driver was found walking away and one additional suspect was pointed out by other campers. Both were detained.

The investigation revealed a firearm and ammunition taken during the burglary were thrown from the suspect vehicle during the pursuit. The firearm and ammunition were recovered and seized by officers. The suspect vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office. The investigation determined that the victim knew one of the suspects.

6 individuals were arrested regarding this incident and are being held for court appearances. The sheriff’s office has requested the following charges from the Adams County District Attorney:

Jamieson W. Patterson , 27, of Lake Delton: Burglary While Armed, Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense) Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Criminal Damage to Property, Bail Jumping (3 counts), and Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Byron C. Thundercloud, 24, of Baraboo: Burglary While Armed Criminal Damage to Property and Bail Jumping

Ariana K. Cloud, 30, of Lake Delton: Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime, Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime, and resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, of Wisconsin Rapids: Burglary While Armed and Criminal Damage to Property

Erika M. Houghton, 23, Wisconsin Dells: Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime and Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

Evelyn V. Funmaker, 24, Wisconsin Dells: Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime and Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.