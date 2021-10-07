Arkdale Woman Charged With Theft Complaint

Amber Lynn Adee, 22 years old, of Arkdale has been charged with Possession Of Narcotic Drugs and Theft-Movable Property under $2500.

On August 11th, an officer was dispatched to a residence in the City of Elroy for a theft complaint. The reporting party said that medication had been stolen from his home. He said that on August 2nd, he observed Vicodin medication missing from where he last left it. He was prescribed the medication after having surgery and left it in a high-placed cabinet in the kitchen.

When asked by the officer, the reporting party said that Adee was a friend of his wife’s and had come over several times to help with housework. Adee was left by herself once on July 27th, with the reporting party’s teenage daughter in her room the entire time.

Adee was the only visitor in the home between July 21st and August 3rd. The pills were last checked on August 2nd. The reporting party said he searched his home in case the medication was just misplaced.

On August 8th, Adee was interviewed at the Juneau County Jail and said that the wife of the reporting party had already confronted her and she denied taking the medication as she is allergic to Hydrocodone.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.