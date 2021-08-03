Arkdale father and 13-year-old daughter drown Sunday in Petenwell Lake
Andrew Nett jumped into the water from a boat to rescue his children who were struggling. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Aurora Nett, died.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Vote to dissolve public access TV for Green Bay, Appleton could alienate a non-YouTube...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 12:38 AM
The city is weighing $10,000 in costs to get Spectrum channel 4 back on the air, and a committee recommended against it.
-
In private conversation, Ron Johnson accuses FBI of knowing more about planning for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 3, 2021 at 12:18 AM
The Washington Post obtained video of a conversation Johnson had after a political event in Wauwatosa during which he raised questions about FBI.
-
Brown County, De Pere, Oneida Nation health officials 'strongly recommend' masking indoors
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 3, 2021 at 12:16 AM
Brown County, De Pere, and Oneida Nation issued the joint statement after the county increased to a "substantial level" of transmission of the virus.
-
St. Norbert College requires masks indoors as COVID-19 delta variant spreads in Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2021 at 10:57 PM
The decision came after Brown County showed substantial transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, university officials said in a statement.
-
Milwaukee among 20 cities invited to consider bid for 2024 Democratic Convention
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 9:26 PM
After the letdown from 2020, Milwaukee was among 20 cities to receive letter from DNC Chair Jamie Harrison to open the bid process for the 2024 event.
-
Kohl's is telling employees to mask up in COVID-19 hot spots
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 8:13 PM
Kohl's announced the change Monday, following updated policies at other large retailers like Target and Walmart.
-
'This is madness': Between politics and public health, UW schools work to adapt for fall
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM
UW campuses are working to determine what new CDC guidance means for them. One politician's plan may not leave the decision in their hands.
-
30 Year Old Man Killed in Juneau County Motorcycle Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM
-
Klaus, Lawrence LaVere Age 82 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 7:06 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.