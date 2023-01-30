Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double-slaying
Authorities say a man suspected of killing two women in Green Bay over the weekend has been arrested by police in Arkansas. Green Bay police say the 48-year-old Green Bay man was initially being sought as a person of interest…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Highway department to address 'most dangerous intersection' in Brown County beginning the...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM
Beginning the week of Feb. 6, Brown County plans to install barrier walls that will affect traffic flow at West Mason-Packerland Drive intersection
-
Green Bay man arrested in Arkansas in connection with homicide of 2 women in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 6:54 PM
After two deaths in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane were discovered, the Green Bay Police Department has arrested a suspect in Arkansas.
-
Green Bay School Board considering buying $1.8 million alarm system from CENTEGIX. Here's...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM
The vote was postponed when concerns over a lawsuit and the system's $327,000 recurring cost each year after the first five years were raised.
-
Ellison Bay man, 33, dies in single-car crash Saturday morning
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Nathan McKillen died in a single-car accident on Highway 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in Liberty Grove.
-
Pollock, Leonard E. Jr. Age 66 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM
-
Lankey, Jeffrey J. Age 54 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2023 at 4:36 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM
-
Defensive Minded Panthers End Losing Skid By Taking Down New Lisbon in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on January 30, 2023 at 4:34 PM
-
17-year-old 'endangered' teen missing from Wrightstown since Saturday night
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM
"Law enforcement and family have concerns for her safety," deputies said in an alert issued Sunday night.
