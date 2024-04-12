Arizona just revived an 1864 law criminalizing abortion. Here's what's happening in other states

Abortion was already a major issue in U.S. elections in 2024. An Arizona Supreme Court ruling elevated it more. The court cleared the way for the state to start enforcing a ban on abortion in all stages of pregnancy. That’s…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.